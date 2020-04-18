The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Sunday 19th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: A low level trough is the dominant feature. This along with available moisture could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands.

Weather today: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.