The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Sunday 26th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Atlantic surface high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. The winds will create choppy seas across the area. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 12 to 20 knots or 22 to 37 km/h and gusting to 30 kts or 56 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 8 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution against choppy seas and strong gusty winds..

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.