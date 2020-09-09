The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 10th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Fair to Ptly Cldy/ Moderate chance of brief showers

Synopsis: A drier and more stable airmass has now settled across the area. However a moderate trade wind flow generated by a ridge of high pressure could transport shallow low level patches across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers. These chances will reduce going into the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Winds: Northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 8 to 14 knots with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:18 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.