The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 11th March 2021.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 21oC 70oF
Synopsis: Above normal sea heights will generate hazardous conditions near-shore and over open waters for the next 24hrs. Meanwhile, stable conditions are expected to inhibit any significant shower activity.
Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 40 percent of a moderate chance of morning showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East at 22 to 35 km/h or 14 to 22 mph with gusts up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet consisting of northeast swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A small craft advisory for small craft operators is in effect and a high surf advisory for beachgoers is in effect..
Sunset today: 6:20 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.