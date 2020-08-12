The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 13th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Some shallow and remnant moisture from a tropical wave that has moved west of the region will keep the chances of showers at moderate across the islands during the morning. A drier and more settled atmosphere prevailing this afternoon and tonight will further restrict shower activity.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning; and a 20 percent or slight chance of showers during the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 20 to 31 km/h or 11 to 17 knots with gusts possibly reaching near 48 km/h or 26 knots..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:38 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.