The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 15th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Ptly Cldy to Cldy/ High chance of showers

Synopsis: The presence of a weak upper level trough along with an approaching broad area of low pressure will produce unsettled weather conditions over and around the islands today and tonight. Possible rainfall accumulations could total 12.7 to 19mm or 0.5 to 0.75 of an inch during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms mainly during the mid morning to afternoon hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots with lighter spells at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:50 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.