The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 16th January 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 29oC 84oF

Low 21oC 70oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: As a weak trough moves westwards away from the area, a bit of lingering moisture and instability associated with this system could still maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the morning, with these chances gradually diminishing thereafter. Meanwhile a relatively strong Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate a moderate to fresh trade wind flow across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly during the morning with these chances gradually diminishing thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 12 to 20 knots with higher gusts during showers, as well as over open waters and elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet, with north easterly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A small craft advisory is in place for small craft operators, while a high surf advisory remains in effect for beachgoers..

Sunset today: 5:57 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.