The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 16th July 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 23oC 73oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: Weak instability induced by a trough could trigger the development of few passing showers across the area..
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers
Winds: East-northeast to East 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:49 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.