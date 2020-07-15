The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 16th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Weak instability induced by a trough could trigger the development of few passing showers across the area..

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast to East 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.