The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 19th December 2019.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Fair to Partly Cloudy/ Slight chance of a brief shower

Synopsis: A relatively strong Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate a moderate to fresh trade wind flow across the area during the next 24 hours. However low moisture levels in the atmosphere across the area could lead to only a slight chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny and breezy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 12 to 18 knots with high gusts over open waters as well as elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect mainly for the eastern coastal areas..

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

