The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 19th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy/ High chance of showers/ Moderate chance of TS

Synopsis: The presence of a mid to upper level low coupled with a tropical wave along with available low level moisture and instability will maintain a high chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall accumulations could reach 12.7 to 25.4mm or 0.5 to 1 inch during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly before midnight.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 5:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.