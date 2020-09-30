The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 1st October 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Showers with TS possible
Synopsis: Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will generate periods of unsettled weather over the next 24 hours. Also, there is a wind surge associated with this wave and this will cause the seas to be above normal. Possible rainfall accumulations for the forecast period are 5-15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.
Weather today: Cloudy periods with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: : Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms mainly after midnight.
Winds: East ranging from 26 to 37 km/h or 14 to 20 knots and gusting as high as 57 km/h or 31 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunset today: 6:01 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.