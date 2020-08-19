The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 20th August 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 34oC 93oF
Low 26oC 79oF
Synopsis: High pressure will produce generally settled weather for the forecast period.
Weather today: Partly sunny and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East today becoming east-northeast tonight ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 17 knots and gusting as high as 27 knots or 50 km/h.
Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:34 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.