The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 20th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 34oC 93oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Synopsis: High pressure will produce generally settled weather for the forecast period.

Weather today: Partly sunny and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East today becoming east-northeast tonight ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 17 knots and gusting as high as 27 knots or 50 km/h.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.