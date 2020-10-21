The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 22nd October 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 21oC 70oF
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: Notwithstanding a weak pressure gradient and day-time heating, a surface ridge could keep cloudiness and showers at a minimum today and tonight. Meanwhile the high surf advisory in effect.
Weather today: Fair to partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair.
Winds: Light and variable.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. The high surf advisory is in effect.
Sunset today: 5:45 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.