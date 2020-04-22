The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 23rd April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low

Synopsis: A ridge will continue to dominate weather conditions over the Leewards today and tonight. Apart from the availability of shallow moisture which could spark a few brief periods of light precipitation, no significant weather will impact these islands during the period

Weather today: Partly Sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of a brief afternoon shower

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower

Winds: East-southeast at 8 to 15 knots or 15 to 28km/h becoming easterly and lighter in some places tonight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.