The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 23rd July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a weak tropical wave will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots reaching as high as 44km/h or 24 knots over open waters..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am.