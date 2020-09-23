The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 24th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a weak surface to mid level ridge, the atmosphere remains slightly unstable. This, along with daytime heating and light winds could trigger afternoon convective activity over the Leeward today. Tonight, a surface trough moving into the area will maintain a moderate chance of showers over these islands. Rainfall accumulation could total between 5 to 12.5mm or .2 to .50 inch

Weather today: Partly sunny at first becoming locally cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localize afternoon showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of early morning showers

Winds: East-southeast at 4 to 10 knots or 7 to 19 km/h becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells peaking at 1.8 metres or 6 feet and a high surf advisory remains in effect

Sunset today: 6:06 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.