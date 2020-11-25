The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 26th November 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 20oC 68oF
Fair to Partly Cloudy/ Slight chance of a brief PM shower
Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will continue to linger across the area and restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief afternoon shower.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair and cool conditions.
Winds: East-northeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots becoming lighter and variable or even calm overnight..
Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..
Sunset today: 5:35 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:22 am.