The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 27th August 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: Moisture associated with a tropical wave will move into the area today. This will increase the chance of few showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers by this afternoon.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers
Winds: East-northeast to East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:29 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.