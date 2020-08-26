The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 27th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Moisture associated with a tropical wave will move into the area today. This will increase the chance of few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers by this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast to East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.