The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 29th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Synopsis: A tropical wave along with an upper level trough will result in unsettled weather. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 10 to 20 mm or 0.40 to 0.80 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with an 90 percent or a very high chance of periods of showers or rain and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with an 90 percent or a high chance of rain and a 30 percent of a low chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots, gusting to 52 km/h or 28 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 2 metres or 4 to 7 ft. A small craft caution remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:41 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.