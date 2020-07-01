The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 2nd July 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 26oC 79oF
Showery
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will heighten the chances of showers across the region.
Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 19 mm or 0.25 to 0.75 inch.
Weather today: Cloudy with showers and a 30 percent or low chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 10 to 16 knots with gusts in showers possibly peaking to near 48 km/h or 26 knots..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 6:49 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.