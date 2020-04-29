The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 30th April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Atlantic surface high pressure will maintain a moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Few passing showers embedded in the trade wind flow could develop across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:31 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.