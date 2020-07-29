The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 30th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Showery

Synopsis: Cloudiness and showers associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will continue to affect the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands. Meanwhile the flash flood watch and the small craft warning remain in effect. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 50.2mm to 101.6mm or 2 to 4 inches.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: Northeast at 46 to 74 km/h or 25 to 40 knots with possible higher gusts to 102 km/h or 55 knots.

Seas: 2.8 to 4.3 metres or 9 to 14 feet. Mariners should stay in port and seek safe anchorage, while sea bathers should avoid the beaches.

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.