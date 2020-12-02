The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 3rd December 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 20oC 68oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A weak low level trough in the vicinity of the Virgin Islands is the dominant feature. However low moisture levels could restrict cloudiness and showers.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: East – northeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 5:36 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.