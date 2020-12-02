The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 3rd December 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 20oC 68oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A weak low level trough in the vicinity of the Virgin Islands is the dominant feature. However low moisture levels could restrict cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East – northeast at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:36 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.