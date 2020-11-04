The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 5th November 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 24oC 75oF
Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate weather conditions over the Leewards and BVI today and tonight. Whereas, no significant weather is anticipated, shallow pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate trade-wind flow will be pushed over the islands at times.
Weather today: Partly sunny and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers
Winds: East at 8 to 16 knots or 15 to 30 km/h with possible gusts to 26 knots or 48 km/h.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunset today: 5:38 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.