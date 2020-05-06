The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 7th May 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. It will keep the chances for significant cloudiness and showers across the Islands low for the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.