The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Thursday 7th May 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. It will keep the chances for significant cloudiness and showers across the Islands low for the next twenty four hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:33 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.