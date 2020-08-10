The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 11th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A weak low level trough in the vicinity of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands could increase the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:39 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.