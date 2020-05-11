The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 12th May 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Atlantic surface high pressure will maintain a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. Pockets of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East to east-southeast 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots and gusting to 52 km/h or 28 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:40 am.