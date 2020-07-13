The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 14th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: Dry air along with Saharan dust entering the region will continue to restrict shower activity and keep the environment slightly hazy across the islands today. Some shallow moisture and instability associated with a trough that will over the region overnight into early Tuesday morning will increase the chances of showers to moderate.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers up to midnight. Thereafter, skies will become mostly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of some brief showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 30 km/h or 10 to 16 knots with gusts possibly reaching 44 km/h or 24 knots..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.