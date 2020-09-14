The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 15th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 34oC 93oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy/ Moderate chance of showers

Synopsis: Weak available low level moisture being transported across the area on a light to moderate south easterly trade wind flow, coupled with daytime heating could lead to a moderate chance for localized shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with some locally cloudy spells and a 50 percent or moderate chance of localized showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 6 to 14 knots with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:13 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.