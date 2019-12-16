The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 17th December 2019.

Today’s Temps

High 23oC 73oF

Low 30oC 86oF

Showery and breezy

Synopsis: A relatively strong high pressure system located in the northern Atlantic is the dominant weather feature. It is producing a steep pressure gradient, resulting in moderate to fresh breeze across the area. Notwithstanding, a series of weak low level troughs generated by surges in the wind field will see periodic showers over the next 24 hours. In addition to this, these breezy conditions will see a rise in wave heights causing sea conditions to be choppy and challenging for small craft operators. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 19 mm 0r 0.25 to 0.75 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to locally cloudy and breezy with periodic showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with periodic showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging between 26 to 41 km/h or 14 to 22 knots with gusts during showers.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. The higher heights however, are for the eastern side of the islands and a small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:33 am.

Like this: Like Loading...