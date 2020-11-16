The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 17th November 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low
Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions associated with a low to mid level trough will maintain a moderate chance of passing showers over the islands today with an increase in the chance of showers expected over the Leewards overnight and early tomorrow
Weather today: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight and early morning showers
Winds: Easterly at 8 to 16 knots or 15 to 30 km/h with possible gusts to 26 knots or 48km/h.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 5:35 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.