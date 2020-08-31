The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 1st September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Synopsis: A surface trough will move into the area later this evening bringing with it weak unstable conditions. Therefore, cloudy spells with showers are possible across the islands after that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:25 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.