The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 20th October 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low
Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will prevail over the Leewards and BVI today and tonight; However for a brief period this afternoon, light winds along with daytime heating could cause localize showers to develop over some islands
Weather today: Sunny to partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief, localize afternoon showers
Weather tonight: Mostly fair
Winds: Westerly with speeds less than 10 knots or less than 19 km/h becoming variable or calm in most places tonight.
Seas: 1 to 1.2 meters or 3 to 4 feet
Sunset today: 5:46 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.