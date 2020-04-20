The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 21st April 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 23oC 73oF

Fair to Ptly Cldy/ Moderate chance of late night showers

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable atmosphere lacking in moisture will continue to restrict shower activity across portions of the Leeward Islands today. However another weak surface trough will move into the area tonight and increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands once again.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of late night showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 10 to 16 knots with higher gusts over open waters..

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:28 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am.