The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 22nd September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: The airmass across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands is moist and unstable. This along with day-time heating could heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Cloudy at times with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: South at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 7 km/h.

Seas: 1.0 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:07 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.