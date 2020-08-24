The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 25th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Synopsis: A broad trough extending from the surface through the upper levels of the atmosphere, will impart weak instability over the Leewards today and tonight;however, because of low moisture levels in the lower portions of the atmosphere, rainfall activity will be somewhat restricted

Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast at 6 to 14 knots or 11 to 26 km/h with possible gust to 26 knots or 48 km/h mainly in some showers and becoming east-southeasterly tonight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am.