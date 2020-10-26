The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 27th October 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy/ High chance of showers/ Moderate chance of TS

Synopsis: Weak low level moisture and instability ahead of a tropical wave will be transported across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow, thus increasing the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall total could range between 12.7 to 19 mm or 0.5 to 0.75 of an inch during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 18 knots, gusting to 48 km/h or 26 knots over open waters as well as during heavier showers..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:42 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.