The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 28th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low 26oC 79oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A tropical wave will move across the area today.This will increase the chance of showers across the area. Possible rainfall totals 10 to 25 mm or 0.39 inch to 0.98 inch

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with showers and thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast 19 to 32 km/h or 10 to 17 knots and gusting to 50 km/h or 27 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.