The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 29th September 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 25oC 77oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: An increasingly stable and less moist atmosphere over the region will restrict shower activity across the islands. The chances of showers will be moderate for the most.
Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.
Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 6:02 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.