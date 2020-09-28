The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 29th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: An increasingly stable and less moist atmosphere over the region will restrict shower activity across the islands. The chances of showers will be moderate for the most.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:02 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.