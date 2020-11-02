The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A high pressure system remains the dominant feature. This, along with relatively low moisture levels will keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East – southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. The small craft caution is in effect..

Sunset today: 5:39 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.