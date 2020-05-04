The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 5th May 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 31oC 88oF
Low 23oC 73oF
Synopsis: A slight increase in moisture is expected over the Leewards today. This, along with a reduced windflow, and other local effects will contribute to a few localize showers over these islands mainly this afternoon
Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of localize afternoon showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a light evening showers
Winds: East-southeast at 6 to 14 knots or 11 to 26km/h with lighter spells tonight.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:32 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.