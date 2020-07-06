The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 7th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 34oC 93oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could trigger light shower activity mainly before midday. Meanwhile, another tropical wave moving into the area could generate some unsettled conditions over the area by tonight.

Weather today: Sunny to partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy ans slightly hazy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots, with gusts up to 48 km/h or 26 knots.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.