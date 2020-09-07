The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Tuesday 8th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Cloudy

Synopsis: Remnant moisture and instability from a tropical wave will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the region during the morning and further heighten the chances of showers and thunderstorms across the islands during the afternoon and tonight. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period could peak to 13 mm or 0.50 inch.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers during the morning; and mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast today then shift to the east tonight at 11 to 22 km/h or 6 to 12 knots. Some lighter spells are anticipated tonight..

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet..

Sunset today: 6:19 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.