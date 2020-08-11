The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 12th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 25oC 77oF

Mod chance of showers tonight

Synopsis: A dry air mass across the area is likely to inhibit shower activity today; however, an approaching tropical wave is expected to generate some unsettled conditions from tonight and increase the chances of showers.

Weather today: Mostly sunny.

Weather tonight: Occasionally cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 17 knots, with gusts up to 50 km/h or 27 knots.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:39 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.