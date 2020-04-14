The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 15th April 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 30oC 86oF
Low 22oC 72oF
Fair to Ptly Cldy/ Moderate chance of showers
Synopsis: Weak moisture, embedded within a moderate trade wind flow, will be transported across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.
Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots, with higher gusts over open waters..
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..
Sunset today: 6:27 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.