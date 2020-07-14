The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 34oC 93oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature however, pockets of moisture within the wind flow could trigger some showers across the area today. As for tonight, a weak trough will move across and this too could generate some unsettled weather conditions.

Weather today: Generally partly sunny and 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with cloudy periods and a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast with speeds ranging from 15 to 28 km/h or 8 to 15 knots.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.