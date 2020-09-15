The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 16th September 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 33oC 91oF

Low 24oC 75oF

Partly Cloudy

Synopsis: A weak mid-level trough along with day-time heating could heighten the chances for brief cloudiness and showers across the Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers

Winds: East at 9 to 19 km/h or 5 to 10 knots.

Seas: 1.0 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:13 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.