The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 16th September 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 33oC 91oF
Low 24oC 75oF
Partly Cloudy
Synopsis: A weak mid-level trough along with day-time heating could heighten the chances for brief cloudiness and showers across the Islands over the next twenty four hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers
Winds: East at 9 to 19 km/h or 5 to 10 knots.
Seas: 1.0 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:13 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.