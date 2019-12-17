The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 18th December 2019.

Today’s Temps

High 30oC 86oF

Low 22oC 72oF

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy

Synopsis: Moisture and instability in the lower levels of the atmosphere will trigger brief cloudiness and showers today and tonight across the Islands. Some of the showers could be moderate to heavy at times. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 8 mm or 0.30 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East southeast at 12 to 20 knots or 22 to 37 km/h with higher gusts in showers.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet. The small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:40 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:34 am.

Like this: Like Loading...