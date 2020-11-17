The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 31oC 88oF

Low 21oC 70oF

Showery Periods

Synopsis: A mid to upper level low over the area has resulted in the development of a low to mid level trough and these conditions will generate unsettled weather across the islands during the next 24 hour period. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from from 15 to 30 km/h or 8 to 16 knots with gusts to as high as 46 km/h or 25 knots.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 metres or 5 feet.

Sunset today: 5:35 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.