The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 19th August 2020.

Today’s Temps

High 32oC 90oF

Low

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will keep shower activity minimal over the Leewards today and tonight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy

Winds: East at 12 to 20 knots or 22 to 37 km/h with possible gust to 30 knots or 56 km/h with a gradual reduction in winds expected by tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet today and small craft operators are advised to exercise caution against choppy seas.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.