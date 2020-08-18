The Local Weather Forecast for St Kitts and Nevis Valid up to 8 am tomorrow Wednesday 19th August 2020.
Today’s Temps
High 32oC 90oF
Low
Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere will keep shower activity minimal over the Leewards today and tonight.
Weather today: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers
Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly hazy
Winds: East at 12 to 20 knots or 22 to 37 km/h with possible gust to 30 knots or 56 km/h with a gradual reduction in winds expected by tonight.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet today and small craft operators are advised to exercise caution against choppy seas.
Sunset today: 6:34 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.